Follow-up report on the impacts of the complex humanitarian emergency in Venezuela following the confinement due to the COVID pandemic - Updated assessment as of March 2022 with contributions on the triple nexus and human rights

Introduction

We present a new update of the Complex Humanitarian Emergency (CHE) measurements conducted in HumVenezuela since 2019. The CHE arrived in its seventh year in 2022, causing massive, multiple and severe deprivations of rights manifested in poverty, hunger, violence, collapse of basic services, absenteeism and school dropout, poor health, preventable deaths and the largest and fastest forced migration occurred so far in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

In March 2020, the unanticipated arrival of the COVID pandemic caused a more severe situation of overlapping emergencies that exacerbated pre-existing deprivations during the course of 2020 and much of 2021. The easing of mobility restrictions across the territory as coverage of the first dose of COVID vaccination increased, and the consequent resumption of activities amidst the ravages of the pandemic, had a slightly ameliorative effect on CHE impacts during the first quarter of 2022, but left a scale of deprivation greater than that observed prior to the pandemic.

The data in this new measurement show that the CHE is still far from evolving towards an early exit, which is happening in a context that still shows no signs of change in the factors that originated it and have maintained it during the last few years. The report is structured in five parts. The first part deals with the pandemic, economic and political context of the CHE, as well as reviews some relevant events on the humanitarian response and the efforts of international bodies to change the severe setbacks in the country, in terms of rule of law, democracy and justice.

The second part addresses HumVenezuela's evaluation model and methodology, to explain how the measurement results are organized, processed, analyzed and presented, as well as the description of the sources of information used, with links where they can be reviewed in greater detail. In the third part, a special topic is developed, referring to the "triple nexus" approach, taking into consideration that it has been adopted by the United Nations actors for the humanitarian response in the country, and that it represents a strategic change in the conception and planning of the response. The fourth part presents the results of the measurement of the impacts of the CHE on living conditions, showing the main conditions of vulnerability affecting the population, as well as the impacts on food and nutrition, health, water and sanitation and basic education, identifying the affected population, the people with humanitarian needs and, of these, those with the most severe needs.

***

HumVenezuela is a humanitarian information platform created between 2018 and 2019 by Venezuelan civil society organizations, which measures the impacts of the Complex Humanitarian Emergency on the deprivation of rights of the population living in Venezuela.

The purpose of HumVenezuela is to contribute to guaranteeing the rights of all affected people to be assisted and protected, providing regular and independent measurement data to ensure a response that is proportionate to the scale and severity of the needs, accessible to all people and effective in protecting rights, in accordance with the principles and mandates of the humanitarian system and the universal norms of international law.

HumVenezuela involves 90 organizations working to achieve this purpose, at the national and local levels, by monitoring, collecting, cross-referencing and reviewing data from HumVenezuela and a wide variety of other sources of information.