First WFP food supplies for vulnerable school children arrive in Venezuela

CARACAS – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has moved its first food supplies to its logistics hub in Maracaibo, Venezuela, as it prepares to launch its school meals programme for vulnerable school children and school employees in the country.

As schools in Venezuela are currently closed, WFP will provide take-home rations that include rice, lentils, salt and vegetable oil, prioritizing school children under the age of six in areas most affected by food insecurity. The 42,000 food packages arriving in Maracaibo will be distributed in the first month of operation.

WFP aims to progressively reach up to 185,000 children and school personnel by the end of this year and 1.5 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. WFP will manage its own supply chain, from purchasing food to distributing it in schools.

WFP's work in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will focus on the provision of nutritious school meals, the rehabilitation of school canteens, and the training of school staff to observe and implement the highest food safety practices.

