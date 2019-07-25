Factsheet: Gender Based Violence Working Group - July 2019

The ongoing political, socio-economic and human rights events in Venezuela have led to the outflow of almost 4 million refugees and migrants, the biggest population movement in the history of Latin America and the Caribbean. The Gender-Based Violence (GBV) working group of the Regional Coordination Platform supports national stakeholders to prevent and respond to GBV using a multi-sectoral, survivor-centered approach based on international humanitarian principles. In line with the 2019 Regional Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (RMRP), the GBV working group prioritizes prevention, mitigation and response to GBV, with special emphasis on addressing sexual violence and trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation.