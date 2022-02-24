European Union Election Observation Mission Venezuela 2021 Final Report - Regional and municipal elections 21 November 2021

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND PRIORITY RECOMMENDATIONS

The European Union deployed an election observation mission (EU EOM) from 14 October to 5 December to observe the regional and municipal elections on 21 November 2021 and assess the extent to which they were administered in compliance with national laws and Venezuela’s international commitments for elections. The mission, headed by Chief Observer and Member of the European Parliament Isabel Santos, from Portugal, comprised 134 observers on Election day and was the first ever international mission to cover all 23 states and the capital district of Venezuela. The 21 November elections were the first national elections contested by the majority of the opposition parties since 2015. They were widely seen as a possible first step towards a broad political agreement on the necessary conditions to conduct democratic elections accepted by all parties and to advance the country’s re-institutionalisation.

The EU EOM noted structural shortcomings that should be addressed in future elections, such as the lack of legal certainty, which caused the arbitrary disqualification of candidates and the rerun elections in the State of Barinas; the handing over of party symbols and electoral ticket to internal minority party factions; the extensive use of state resources in the campaign; and the unequal access to the mass media by candidates. The EU EOM also concluded that there were improved electoral conditions compared to past elections, such as a more balanced election administration, the conduct of several audits at different stages of the election process, which had been recommended by the 2006 EU EOM, and a broader update of the voter register.

The legal framework for elections complies with most basic international election principles. Venezuela has signed and ratified all relevant international and regional treaties on civil and political rights. However, some media laws and especially the lack of judicial independence and non-adherence to the rule of law compromised the level playing field and the fairness and transparency of elections. The Supreme Court of Justice, in highly controversial rulings, handed the control of the party identity and the use of the logos to minority dissenting factions who had claimed them. Furthermore, the arbitrary suspension of opposition candidates’ right to stand for elections through an administrative procedure and without notification, put in danger the country’s process towards improved electoral conditions initiated with the 21 November regional and municipal elections.

The current board of the National Election Council (CNE), appointed in May 2021, has been frequently described by EU EOM interlocutors and political commentators as the most balanced in the past 20 years. EU EOM interlocutors considered it as the most important measure to regain confidence in the CNE after the opposition parties did not participate in the three previous national elections since 2015. While the three councillors close to the government were in control of the CNE executive bodies, the board achieved improved conditions in technical components of the elections through internal dialogue, and the two councillors linked to the opposition and civil society did not hide their dissenting votes on issues on which no consensus could be found, such as the disqualification or withdrawal of candidates.

The CNE implemented most of its activities in an efficient manner and according to the calendar published on 28 June. One of the most important transparency measures implemented by the CNE was the conduct of 16 audits of different stages of the electoral process. A comprehensive audit of the electronic voting system by academic experts concluded that the system guarantees the integrity of the vote, in spite of the widespread popular belief that the secrecy of the vote is not protected. A mock voting exercise conducted in October 2021 was assessed as successful by domestic observers, who however criticised the concurrent partisan activities, as well as the use of state resources, mostly by the ruling Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV). Virtual and in-person polling staff training sessions were superficial and too short. In addition, civic and voter education efforts were insufficient, especially regarding the option to vote for different candidatures across all four elections on 21 November.

The CNE conducted a voter register update campaign from 1 June to 15 July, over a longer period and with more officials than in past elections. However, the information provided to voters was insufficient and in many cases registration officials displayed a partisan behaviour. Furthermore, according to national observation organisations, 12 per cent of the observed stands were in areas controlled by the ruling party, while 14 per cent were not installed in the officially announced location. The CNE estimates under-registration at around 745,000 persons, but civil society put this figure at to two to three million. In addition, almost six million Venezuelans have migrated, according to UNHCR figures based on official data, but there are only 108,000 voters registered abroad.

The CNE registered 42 national and 64 regional parties to participate in the 21 November elections, along with six national and 24 regional indigenous organisations to participate in the 26 November indigenous elections. Candidate registration comprised three phases, from 9 August to 11 November. Changes made in the last phase, which started on 27 September, were not reflected in the ballot. The possibility of exchanging candidates up to 10 days before Election day benefited political parties but negatively affected the right of voters to cast an informed vote, since changes were not reflected in the ballot.

The rejection of candidacies through an administrative process, without notification or explicit reasoning, based on decisions seen as politically motivated by the Comptroller General (CG), affected 15 candidates of the Partido Comunista de Venezuela and the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática candidate Freddy Superlano, who shortly before the CG’s decision had been determined by the CNE winner of the governorship of Barinas. These decisions contradicted article 42 of the Constitution, guaranteeing that only a final judgement can suspend the exercise of political rights, as well as international principles for democratic elections.