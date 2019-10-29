EU supports Venezuelan refugees, migrants and host communities - Factsheet (28 Oct 2019)
4.5 million people have left Venezuela due to political instability, insecurity and economic collapse. This is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Latin American history and has become one of the biggest displacement crises in the world. The European Union stands with the people of Venezuela and is at the forefront of the international mobilisation to solve the crisis in the country and support a political, democratic, peaceful and Venezuelan-owned solution.