Epidemiological Update - Measles - 21 September 2018

Situation Summary

In 2018, as of 21 September, a total of 6,629 confirmed cases of measles, including 72 deaths, have been reported in 11 countries of the Region of the Americas: Antigua and Barbuda (1 case), Argentina (11 cases), Brazil (1,735 cases, including 10 deaths), Canada (22 cases), Colombia (85 cases), Ecuador (19 cases), Guatemala (1 case), Mexico (5 cases), Peru (21 cases), the United States of America (124 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (4,605 cases, including 62 deaths).

Since the 20 August 2018 Epidemiological Update on measles1, a total of 1,625 additional confirmed measles cases were reported, including 4 deaths in 8 countries of the Region (3 cases in Argentina, 498 cases and 4 new deaths in Brazil, 3 cases in Canada, 25 cases in Colombia, 2 cases in Ecuador, 17 cases in Peru, 17 cases in the United States, and 1,060 cases in Venezuela).

In Argentina, between EW 11 and EW 34 of 2018, a total of 11 confirmed measles cases were reported, all among residents of the province of Buenos Aires and the city of Buenos Aires. The ages ranged between 5 months and 26 years (median of 10 months), and 6 of the cases are female. The dates of rash onset were between 11 March and 25 August 2018. All of the cases were laboratory-confirmed by IgM serology and viral genome detection using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in urine and respiratory samples. Three cases were IgM-negative.

The first three cases were imported (2 cases) or import-related (1 case). The remaining 8 cases were related to a second importation, whose origin has not been identified, and five of these were identified as genotype D8, lineage Mvi/Hulu Langat.MYS/26.11; this genotype is the same as that identified in Venezuela and has been reported in 2018 among confirmed cases in Brazil and Colombia.

In Brazil, the outbreak began in EW 6 of 2018 in the state of Roraima and spread three weeks later to Amazonas (Figure 1). Subsequently cases were reported in Pará, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, São Paulo, and Sergipe (the states are listed in alphabetical order and not in the order of the occurrence of cases). Genotype D8, with an identical lineage to the cases reported in Venezuela (2017 and 2018), was identified in the states of Amazonas, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro,

Rondônia, Roraima, and São Paulo.

Between EW 6 and EW 37 there were 1,735 confirmed cases, including 10 deaths, reported in the states of: Amazonas (1,358 cases, 4 deaths), Pará (13 cases, 2 deaths), Pernambuco (4 cases), Rio Grande do Sul (24 cases), Rio de Janeiro (18 cases), Rondônia (2 cases), Roraima (310 cases, 4 deaths), São Paulo (2 cases), and Sergipe (4 cases).

The following is a brief summary of the ongoing outbreaks in the states of Amazonas and Roraima.

In the state of Amazonas, the outbreak that began in EW 9 of 2018 is ongoing and, as of EW 37, 9,657 suspected cases, including 4 deaths, have been reported. Of the suspected cases, 1,358 were confirmed, 642 were discarded, and 7,657 remain under investigation. Of the 62 municipalities in the state, 14 have reported confirmed cases. However, 90% the cases are concentrated in the municipalities of Manaus and Manacapuru.

The rash onset date for the last confirmed case was in EW 33 of 2018. In the past four weeks (EW 33 to EW 36 of 2018), an average of 300 suspected cases have been reported per week. (Figure 2)

The incidence rate of confirmed cases at the state level is 37.8 per 100,000 population, with the highest incidence rate reported among children under 1-year-old (428.3 per 100,000 population), followed by children aged 1 to 4-years-old (76.1 per 100,000 population).

In the state of Roraima, the outbreak that started in EW 6 of 2018 is ongoing; however, there has been a decrease in the weekly number of suspected and confirmed cases since EW 19 of 2018 (Figure 3). As of EW 38 of 2018, 481 cases, including 4 deaths, have been reported; of these, 310 were confirmed, 117 were discarded, and 54 remain under investigation. The average number of cases reported weekly has decreased in the past 4 weeks, from an average of 41 cases per week (between EW 9 and EW 15) to 2 cases per week (between EW 34 and EW 37) (Figure 3).

Of the 15 municipalities in the state, 12 continue to report cases, though 86% of the total reported cases and 88% of the confirmed cases are from the municipalities of Amajarí,

Boa Vista, and Pacaraima.

The incidence rate of confirmed cases at the state level is 69.8 per 100,000 population, with the highest incidence rate reported among children under 1-year-old (663.6 per 100,000 population), followed by children aged 1 to 4-years-old (205.1 per 100,000 population).

The most recent confirmed case had rash onset in EW 34 and the most recent cases under investigation had rash onset in EW 37 (Figure 3).

In Colombia, between EW 11 and EW 38 of 2018, there were 85 confirmed measles cases reported (Figure 4). Ages ranged between 3 months and 35 years (median of 2 years), and 29 of the cases are female. Rash onset was between 8 March and 6 September of 2018. Of the 85 confirmed cases, 44 were imported, 40 cases were import-related (17 cases with secondary transmission among persons coming from Venezuela and 23 related to imported cases among Colombians), and 1 had an unknown source of infection. No deaths have been reported.

The cases were reported in the departments of: Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Cauca,

Cesar, La Guajira, Magdalena, Norte de Santander, Risaralda, Sucre, and in the districts of Barranquilla, Bogotá, Cartagena, and Santa Marta.

Laboratory confirmation for all of the cases was conducted by the National Health Institute, and cases were confirmed through the detection of anti-measles IgM antibodies in serum and by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) in pharyngeal swab and urine samples. Genotyping from 22 cases indicated genotype D8, lineage MVi/Hulu Langat.MYS/26.11, identical to that which was identified in Venezuela.

In Ecuador, between EW 13 and EW 33 of 2018, there were 19 confirmed measles cases reported, with ages ranging from 4 months and 44 years (median of 2 years) and 14 of the cases are male. Dates of rash onset were between 28 March and 2 July 2018. Of the total confirmed cases, 12 were imported and 7 were import-related.

The cases were reported in Quito (12 cases), Cuenca (1 case), Riobamba (1 case), and Tulcán2 (5 cases). Six of the cases correspond to the same chain of transmission in the southern sector of the city of Quito.

Laboratory confirmation of the cases was carried out by the National Reference Laboratory (INSPI, Quito and Guayaquil) through serological and molecular testing.

Genotyping is in progress.

In Peru, between EW 8 and EW 35 of 2018, there were 21 confirmed cases of measles reported, with ages ranging from 6 months to 47 years (median of 1 year) and 16 of the cases are male. Dates of rash onset were between 24 February and 29 August of 2018.

Three of the cases were imported (2 from Venezuela and 1 from the Philippines), and the probable place of infection for the remaining cases is: Callao (11), Puno (2), La Libertad (1), Cusco (1), Ica (1), and Lima (2).

Laboratory confirmation for all cases was conducted at the National Reference Laboratory through serology, and 12 cases were also confirmed by RT-PCR. The genotype for the first 2 cases was D8 originating from India, whereas the genotype among the imported cases was D8 similar to that of which was identified in Venezuela.

In the United States of America, 124 confirmed measles cases were reported between 1 January and 11 August of 2018 in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The information is updated periodically on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, available at: https://bit.ly/2iMFK71.

In Venezuela, the measles outbreak is ongoing with active transmission in all states and the Capital District. Since the confirmation of the first measles case in EW 26 of 2017 up to EW 35 of 2018, a total of 7,370 suspected cases, including 5,332 confirmed measles cases (727 in 2017 and 4,605 in 2018), have been reported (Figure 5). The cases were confirmed by laboratory (1,466), clinical diagnosis (1,976), and epidemiological link (1,163).

The national incidence rate is 14.5 per 100,000 population, and the states with the highest incidence rates are Delta Amacuro (208.8 per 100,000 population), the Capital District (125.0 per 100,000 population), and Amazonas (77.3 per 100,000 population). A total of 64 deaths were reported, 2 in 2017 and 62 in 2018 (34 in Delta Amacuro, 19 in Amazonas, 6 in Miranda, and 3 in the Capital District).