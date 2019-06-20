Epidemiological Update - Measles - 18 June 2019

Situation Summary

Between 1 January and 18 June of 2019, a total of 1,722 cases of measles have been reported in 13 countries of the Region of the Americas: Argentina (5 cases), the Bahamas (1 case), Brazil (122 cases), Canada (65 cases), Chile (4 cases), Colombia (125 cases), Costa Rica (10 cases), Cuba (1 case), the United States of America (1,044 cases), Mexico (2 cases), Peru (2 cases), Uruguay (9 cases) and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (332 cases). No fatal cases have been reported in the same period.

Since the prior PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update on Measles published on 17 May1, 7 countries have reported additional confirmed cases of measles: Argentina (1 case), Brazil (49 cases), Canada (20 cases), Colombia (16 cases), Cuba (1 case), the United States of America (205 cases), and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (129 cases).

In 2019, three countries (Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela) continue to report cases associated with the genotype D8 lineage MVi/HuluLangat.MYS/26.11, which circulation had been detected for the first time in Venezuela in 2017. While in 2018 the highest proportion of cases in the Region of the Americas was reported in Brazil and Venezuela, in 2019, the highest proportion is observed in the United Sates, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil. (Figure 1).