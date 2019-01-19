Epidemiological Update - Measles - 18 January 2019

Situation Summary

In 2018 there were 12 countries1 in the Americas that reported confirmed measles cases, of which two reported deaths (Brazil and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela).

As of epidemiological week (EW) 2 of 2019, 6 countries reported having confirmed cases between December 2018 and January 2019: Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the United States of America, and Venezuela.

The following is an update of the epidemiological situation in five of the countries in the Region.

In Brazil, there are 11 federal units that reported confirmed measles cases: Amazonas (9,778 cases, 6 deaths), Bahía (2 cases), the Federal District (1 case), Pará (61 cases, 2 deaths2),

Pernambuco (4 cases), Rio Grande do Sul (45 cases), Rio de Janeiro (19 cases), Rondônia (2 cases), Roraima (355 cases, 4 deaths), São Paulo (3 cases), and Sergipe (4 cases). In all of the federal units reporting cases, with the exception of one case in Rio Grande do Sul and one in São Paulo, the genotype D8 was identified, lineage MVi/HuluLangat.MYS/26.11, similar to the one circulating in Venezuela.

Between EW 6 of 2018 and EW 2 of 2019, there were a total of 10,274 confirmed cases, including 12 deaths. Since the 30 November 2018 PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update on measles3, there were 376 additional cases reported and Bahía has been added to the federal units reporting cases.