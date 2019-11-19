Epidemiological Update - Malaria in the Americas - 18 November 2019

Situation summary

Between 2005 and 2014, there was an overall decreasing trend in the number of cases of malaria in the Region of the Americas; however, since 2015, there has been an increase in the number of malaria cases reported in the Region. This overall increase is due to the increase in cases over the last three years in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela along with increased transmission in endemic areas of countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Nicaragua, and Panama, as well as outbreaks in countries that were moving towards elimination (Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador) (Figure 1).

Despite this, in 2018, Guatemala and Honduras reported a significant decrease in malaria cases compared to the prior year, which has continued as of November 2019. El Salvador has not reported an autochthonous case in almost three years, while Paraguay and Argentina were certified by the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) as malaria-free countries in July 2018 and May 2019, respectively.