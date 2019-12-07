Epidemiological Update - Diphtheria - 6 December 2019

Diphtheria in the Americas - Summary of the situation

In 2019, Colombia, Haiti, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have reported confirmed cases. In 2018, the same three countries reported confirmed cases.

The following is a summary of the epidemiological situation reported by Colombia, Haiti, and Venezuela.

In Colombia, one confirmed case of diphtheria has been reported in 2019. The case is a 4-year-old Venezuelan national and resident of Cúcuta Municipality in Norte de Santander Department, with an unverifiable vaccination history. The case had onset of symptoms on 12 October 2019; the case was confirmed by clinical-epidemiological and laboratory criteria (a sample of pharyngeal pseudomembrane tested positive for Corynebacterium diphtheriae and the diphtheria toxin gene by real-time PCR). No secondary cases related to this case were reported.

In Haiti, between epidemiological week (EW) 32 of 2014 and EW 46 of 2019, there were 951 probable cases 1 reported, including 119 deaths; of the total cases, 287 were confirmed (278 laboratory-confirmed and 9 by epidemiological link) (Table 1).

The number of probable cases reported between EW 1 and EW 46 of 2019 (169 cases) is higher than the number reported during the same period in 2017 (151 cases) but lower than reported during the same period in 2018 (360 cases) (Figure 1).

In 2019, among the 169 probable cases, 17 cases and 5 deaths were laboratory-confirmed.

The case-fatality rate among cases confirmed by laboratory or epidemiological link was 23% in 2015, 40% in 2016, 7% in 2017, 13% in 2018, and 29% in 2019 as of EW 46.

Among confirmed cases in 2019, the highest incidence rates are among 6 to 14-year-olds and 1 to 5-year-olds. The 5 fatal cases occurred among 1 to 5-year-olds.

In 2019, the highest cumulative incidence rates of probable cases have been reported in the communes of Dondon (50.5 cases per 100,000 population) in Nord Department, Cerca Carvajal (26.5 cases per 100,000 population) in Centre Department, Thiotte (16.2 cases per 100,000 population) in Sud Est Department, and Arnaud (9.4 cases per 100,000 population) in Nippes Department.

In Venezuela, the diphtheria outbreak that began in July 2016 remains ongoing (Figure 2).

Since the beginning of the outbreak and as of EW 48 of 2019, a total of 3,033 suspected cases have been reported (324 cases in 2016, 1,040 in 2017, 1,208 in 2018, and 461 in 2019); of the total, 1,785 have been confirmed (579 by laboratory and 1,206 by clinical criteria or epidemiological link). A total of 291 deaths have been reported (17 in 2016, 103 in 2017, 151 in 2018, and 20 in 2019). In 2019, the highest age-specific case-fatality rates are among 5 to 9-year-olds (33%), followed by 1-year-olds (25%), and 40 to 49-year-olds (20%).

In 2018, 22 federal entities and 99 municipalities reported confirmed cases. As of EW 48 of 2019, 17 federal entities and 65 municipalities have been affected. Thus, vaccination and control activities continue to be implemented.

Cases have been reported among all age groups. The incidence rates by age group is as follows: 5 cases per 100,000 population among persons aged less than 16 years; 8 cases per 100,000 population among 16 to 39-year-olds; and 4 cases per 100,000 population among persons aged 40-years-old and over.