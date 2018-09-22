Epidemiological Update - Diphtheria - 21 September 2018

Diphtheria in the Americas - Summary of the situation

Between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 37 of 2018, three countries in the Region of the Americas (Colombia, Haiti, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela) have reported confirmed cases of diphtheria. While in Colombia no new cases have been detected (since July 2018), in Haiti and Venezuela the outbreaks are ongoing.

The following is a summary of the epidemiological situation in these countries.

In Colombia, since the last PAHO/WHO Epidemiological Update published on 29 August 20181, no additional diphtheria and no deaths have been reported. Accordingly, the total of confirmed diphtheria cases reported to date in 2018 remains 8, including 3 deaths.

In Haiti, the outbreak is ongoing with a cumulative total of 673 probable cases2, including 102 deaths, reported between EW 51 of 2014 and EW 38 of 2018 (Figure 1). Of the total cases, 240 cases were confirmed (233 by laboratory and 7 by epidemiological link). The case-fatality rate among laboratory-confirmed cases was 23% in 2015, 39% in 2016, and 8% in both 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, the probable cases ranged in age from 0 to 78 years old, with 65% under 15 years old.

Regarding gender, 60% of the total cases were female, while in 2015, 2016, and 2017 that proportion was 57%, 50%, and 59%, respectively.

The number of probable cases reported in 2018 until EW 38 is 46% higher than the total number of cases reported in 2017 and 142% higher than that reported in 2016 due to the increased sensitivity of the national surveillance system.

Between EW 1 and EW 38 of 2018, 281 probable cases were reported, including 70 confirmed cases (65 by laboratory and 5 by epidemiological link). During the same period, there were 22 deaths reported (10 laboratory-confirmed or by epidemiological link, 8 with no viable laboratory samples, 3 under investigation, and one that was discarded).

With respect to the characteristics of the confirmed and reported cases in 2018 (n=70), 91% are less than 15 years old (age range 1 to 40 years) and 56% are female.

In Venezuela, the diphtheria outbreak that began in July 2016 remains ongoing (Figure 2). Since the beginning of the outbreak until EW 36 of 2018, a total of 2,028 suspected cases were reported (324 cases in 2016, 1,040 in 2017, and 660 in 2018); of these, 1,217 were confirmed. A total of 201 fatal cases were reported (17 in 2016, 103 in 2017, and 81 in 2018). The cumulative case-fatality rate among confirmed cases is 16.5%.

While in 2016 cases were reported in 5 states (Anzoátegui, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, and Sucre), in 2017 the outbreak had been spread to 22 states and the Capital District. In 2018, to date, 22 federal entities are reporting confirmed cases. Cases have been reported among all age groups, but the most affected group is 1 to 39 years old, of which the highest incidence rate is among 10 to 14 years old.