Detailed findings of the independent international factfinding mission on the Bolívarian Republic of Venezuela: The human rights situation in the Arco Minero del Orinoco region and other areas of the Bolíva (A/HRC/51/CRP.2) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September-7 October 2022

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council's attention

I. Introduction

A. Mandate

On 27 September 2019, through resolution 42/25, the Human Rights Council established an independent international fact-finding Mission on the Bolívarian Republic of Venezuela (hereinafter “the Mission”). On 6 October 2020, the Human Rights Council extended the Mission’s mandate for two additional years, until September 2022, through resolution 45/20.

Resolution 45/20 allowed the Mission to continue investigating serious human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and other cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment, including those involving sexual and gender-based violence since 2014. At the time of writing this report, the expert members of the Mission were Marta Valiñas, from Portugal (Chairperson),1 Francisco Cox, from Chile2 and Patricia Tappatá, from Argentina.3 The experts carried out their work ad honorem.

The Human Rights Council requested the Mission to prepare a report to present its findings to the Council during an interactive dialogue at its fifty-first session.4 The Mission has prepared three documents: (1) the mandated report presented to the Human Rights Council (A/HRC/51/43); (2) a first conference room paper on the role of State’s intelligence services, in enabling, promoting and committing human rights violations and crimes, and (3) the current conference room paper, which contains an investigation focused on human rights violations and crimes committed in the region of the Arco Minero del Orinoco (hereinafter “Arco Minero”) and other mining areas in Bolívar state.

In its 2020 report, the Mission indicated that time and resource constraints had prevented it from analysing all contexts involving human rights violations that could fall within the Mission’s mandate.5 Among these scenarios, the Mission had already identified human rights violations within the Arco Minero region, along with violations committed against indigenous peoples.6

The human rights situation in the Arco Minero region has been subject to growing concern by international and regional human rights bodies.7 In its resolution 45/20, the Human Rights Council expressed “deep concern at the human rights and environmental situation” in the region, including with regard to the exploitation of miners, child labour, human trafficking and forced prostitution, and expressed “particular concern about the violations of the rights of indigenous peoples” in the region.8

This report focuses on the human rights violations and crimes in the Arco Minero del Orinoco region and surrounding areas within Bolívar state under the Mission's mandate to investigate “gross violations of human rights.”9 Such violations and crimes frequently occur in connection with illegal mining of gold and other strategic minerals.