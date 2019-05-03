Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the latest developments in Venezuela

The EU is closely following the latest events in Venezuela. We reiterate that there can only be a political, peaceful and democratic way out for the multiple crises the country is facing. The European Union rejects any form of violence and calls for utmost restraint to avoid the loss of lives and an escalation of tensions.

The European Union firmly stands with the Venezuelan people and its legitimate democratic aspirations. We will continue to spare no efforts to achieve a reinstatement of democracy and rule of law, through free and fair elections, in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution.

