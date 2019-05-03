03 May 2019

Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the latest developments in Venezuela

Report
from European Union
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original

The EU is closely following the latest events in Venezuela. We reiterate that there can only be a political, peaceful and democratic way out for the multiple crises the country is facing. The European Union rejects any form of violence and calls for utmost restraint to avoid the loss of lives and an escalation of tensions.

The European Union firmly stands with the Venezuelan people and its legitimate democratic aspirations. We will continue to spare no efforts to achieve a reinstatement of democracy and rule of law, through free and fair elections, in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution.

Press contacts
Maja Kocijančič
EEAS spokesperson
+32 2 298 65 70
+32 498 98 44 25

