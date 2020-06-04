CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 4 June 2020

Burkina Faso

Armed insurgent groups carried out three attacks on civilians and aid workers over 29-30 May. The provisional death toll is 50 people, including at least one humanitarian worker. The first target was a convoy of local traders accompanied by security forces, ambushed in the northern province of Loroum. The second target was a cattle market in the eastern province of Kompienga. The third attack was on a humanitarian food convoy returning from the refugee camp of Foubé close to the town of Barsalogho, in Sanmatenga province. Presence of jihadist groups and self-defence units have created an increasingly volatile security situation. Humanitarian access is restricted in Sahel, North, Centre-North and East regions, while IDP numbers are rising, along with protection concerns.

Pakistan

As of May, around 1.5 million people are affected by the desert locust infestation in Pakistan, the largest in three decades, and worse than initially expected. Locusts have caused significant damage to food and commodity crops, orchards, and animal fodder. New swarms are expected to form throughout June, coinciding with the summer harvest. Food security will be particularly impacted in the northern region: by August 2020, 1.3 million people are expected to reach Crisis level (IPC Phase 3) food insecurity in parts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Sindh and Balochistan provinces, already affected by severe drought in 2018-2019, have been hard hit by the locust outbreak. These areas host a large IDP and Afghan refugee population and have suffered from multiple climatic and economic shocks. The locust outbreak will only worsen their existing food shortages, high rates of malnutrition, and declining purchasing power in urban areas.

Venezuela

The COVID-19 crisis has led to significant regional population movements in Latin America, both inside countries and across borders. There are currently around 1 million refugees and asylum-seekers (mostly Venezuelans), 8.3 million IDPs, and 4.2 million people displaced and in transit throughout the region. For the first time since 2015 the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia has decreased, with 68,000 Venezuelans returning to their country. Around 200,000 people in Peru’s urban areas are trying to return to their places of origin. Nicaraguans in Costa Rica and Bolivians in Chile are also returning to their home countries. Many have lost their livelihoods and face poverty, eviction, food insecurity, and increased protection risks. National capacities throughout the region are stretched, and access to healthcare is a challenge, especially for irregular migrants and those in transit. Shelter, food and NFIs are critically needed; the onset of winter will increase humanitarian needs.

