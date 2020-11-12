Council extends sanctions on Venezuela until 14 November 2021

The Council today extended the EU sanctions regime against Venezuela for one year, until 14 November 2021.

The decision was taken in light of the ongoing political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, with persistent actions undermining democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights. The measures include an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression, as well as a travel ban and an asset freeze on 36 listed individuals in official positions who are responsible for human rights violations and/or for undermining democracy and the rule of law.

These measures are intended to help encourage democratic shared solutions in order to bring political stability to the country and allow it to address the pressing needs of the population. The targeted measures are flexible and reversible and designed not to harm the Venezuelan population.

The relevant legal act will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 13 November 2020.

Press contacts

Maria Daniela Lenzu

Press officer

+32 2 281 21 46

+32 470 88 04 02