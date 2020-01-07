Concerned by Election-Related Events in Venezuela’s Legislature, Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Steps to Lower Tensions
SG/SM/19930
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is following with concern the events surrounding the election of the President of the National Assembly, which make urgently needed dialogue even more difficult to achieve.
The Secretary-General calls on all actors to take immediate steps to lower tensions and to work towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the political crisis.
