Concerned by Election-Related Events in Venezuela’s Legislature, Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Steps to Lower Tensions

SG/SM/19930

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with concern the events surrounding the election of the President of the National Assembly, which make urgently needed dialogue even more difficult to achieve.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors to take immediate steps to lower tensions and to work towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the political crisis.

For information media. Not an official record.