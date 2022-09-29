Community Diagnostics

Introduction

Between the months of February and March 2022, civil society organizations from the HumVenezuela community conducted a second community diagnostic experience, two years after the COVID pandemic and seven years after the Complex Humanitarian Emergency (CHE) in Venezuela. In HumVenezuela’s work, these diagnostics respond to the methodology for evaluating the impacts of the CHE in the country, aimed at collecting information in the field on the humanitarian situation of families and communities that affect the rights to life, integrity, security and welfare of its members, in food, water, sanitation and other basic services, health, education, exposure to events of abuse and/or violence and human mobility.

In these diagnostics, 6,459 family groups residing in 145 municipalities in 18 states of the country were surveyed, comprising 20,186 members. The humanitarian situation found was compared with the data obtained in the first diagnostic experience in May/ June 2021, in which 4,489 family groups were surveyed, residents of 125 municipalities in 16 states, gathering data from 15,175 people, members of these groups. The family groups live 50.5% in neighborhoods or popular communities, 37% in urban neighborhoods, 12% in the countryside or rural areas and 1.5% in settlements or indigenous communities. In both surveys, information was collected on vulnerable populations: women, children and adolescents, the elderly, people with disabilities, indigenous peoples, LGBTI people, producers and peasants, and people with chronic and acute health problems. chronic and acute health problems, including COVID. The survey was answered 71% by women and 29% by men.