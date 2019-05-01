Comment by UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado on Venezuela

GENEVA (1 May 2019) - "The UN Human Rights Office is extremely worried by reports of excessive use of force by security forces against demonstrators across Venezuela that has allegedly resulted in dozens injured. Many have also reportedly been detained. In light of the mass protests planned for today, we call on all sides to show maximum restraint and on the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly. We also warn against the use of language inciting people to violence.

We remind State authorities of their duty to ensure the protection of the human rights of all people – regardless of their political affiliation. All sides should renounce the use of violence. We urge the political leaders to engage in meaningful discussions to work towards resolving the current crisis. The UN Human Rights Office will continue to monitor developments in the country."

ENDS

