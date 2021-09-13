Venezuela
Challenges for Humanitarian Organizations in Venezuela
Attachments
Local organizations have been addressing the sustained, complex emergency in Venezuelan since 2015. They are struggling to get acknowledgment of the humanitarian crisis aecting Venezuelans, and their right to be assisted and protected by the humanitarian aid.
The National Humanitarian Platform sees with great concern how a number of factors are threatening Venezuelans.
These challenges are leaving people in need unprotected, reducing local response capacity, and undermining the autonomy and action of Venezuelan NGOs.