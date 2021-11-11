Caracas Regional Delegation the ICRC's activities in Venezuela July-September 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Venezuela has been working to address the needs of those people most affected by armed violence, particularly by the clashes that broke out between armed groups and security forces in Cota 905, Caracas, in July. In the capital city and across the country, we have been providing support where needs are greatest in terms of health care, water and sanitation, protection and economic security. With our multidisciplinary team of experts, we are continuing to bring assistance to the communities considered most at risk, in cooperation with the Venezuelan Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.