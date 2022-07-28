Caracas Regional Delegation: The ICRC’S activities in Venezuela, April – June 2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is continuing its humanitarian work in Venezuela, relieving the suffering of those most affected by the armed violence. We are upgrading health, forensic and community facilities, strengthening the capacity of health personnel, visiting people deprived of their liberty, restoring contact between family members and promoting compliance by weapon bearers with international standards regarding the use of force and other humanitarian standards. All this is only possible thanks to the humanitarian principles, of neutrality, impartiality and independence, as these enable the ICRC to operate rapidly and effectively, with complete openness towards authorities and communities. We cooperate with the Venezuelan Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.