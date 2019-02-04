04 Feb 2019

Canada announces assistance for those affected by Venezuela crisis

from Government of Canada
February 4, 2019

February 4, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Government of Canada today announced it will contribute $52.89 million toward an integrated stabilization, humanitarian and development response to support the people affected by the crisis in Venezuela, as well as the neighbouring countries receiving an influx of refugees and migrants.

Growing numbers of Venezuelans are being forced to flee to neighbouring countries due to the deepening economic, political and humanitarian crisis.

Through this assistance, Canada will focus on meeting the basic needs of those most affected, including migrants and refugees. This includes providing emergency food assistance and improving access to health care, water and sanitation, education and protection services, with an emphasis on the needs of women and girls. Canada will also work with international partners to help neighbours of Venezuela that are hosting large numbers of refugees and migrants and to expand support to help monitor and report on the human rights situation in Venezuela.

This announcement coincides with the 10th Lima Group ministerial meeting, taking place today in Ottawa, Ontario.

Quotes

“Venezuelans who have been forced to flee their homes are facing increasingly difficult conditions, and the countries receiving them are struggling to meet their needs. Canada’s support will help experienced partner organizations to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable and to build capacity in countries receiving migrants and refugees.”

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

  • Over 3 million Venezuelans have been forced to flee their country since 2015 in search of food, health care and other basic services.

  • Since 2017, Canada has provided $2.21 million in humanitarian assistance funding to help meet the needs of the most vulnerable populations affected by the Venezuelan crisis. With the additional $52.89 million in humanitarian, stabilization and development assistance, Canada’s overall contribution to efforts to directly respond to the effects of the Venezuela crisis now stands at over $55 million.

Backgrounder - Canada announces assistance for those affected by Venezuela crisis

Contacts

Justine Lesage
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of International Development
343-203-5977
justine.lesage@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office
Global Affairs Canada
343-203-7700
media@international.gc.ca
Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaDev
Like us on Facebook: Canada’s International Development - Global Affairs Canada

