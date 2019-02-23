Brazil plane with humanitarian aid for Venezuela is in Roraima state

Supplies include 23 tons of powdered milk and 500 first-aid kits

A plane of the Brazilian Air Force carrying humanitarian aid to Venezuelans is in Boa Vista, capital of the border state of Roraima. The aircraft has 23 tons of powdered milk and 500 first-aid kits.

Otávio do Rêgo Barros, the president’s spokesman, said Thursday (Feb. 21) Brazil will keep its humanitarian aid plan to Venezuela, even after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the national borders shared with Brazil were closed. The humanitarian aid is expected to arrive on Saturday (23).

“The plan remains the same on the Brazilian government’s part, and there are conditions to start supplying our Venezuelan brothers on Saturday, [February] 23, within the Venezuelan territory if there are means and drivers available, led by [interim President Juan] Guaidó on the Venezuelans’ side,” Barros declared.

Rêgo Barros said that Brazil will wait for trucks to come from Venezuela, even if it may last more than expected. Food and medications will not expire, he added. “The [supplies being conveyed] have an expiry date of around two, three months.”