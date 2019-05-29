Americas Region: Population Movement Revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) MDR42004, 29 May 2019

This Revised Emergency Plan of Action extends the timeframe of the Emergency Appeal (MDR42004) for five additional months (ending on 28 February 2020) to support nine National Red Cross Societies in their provision of humanitarian assistance to at least 322,500 people (migrants, people on the move and members of host communities). These actions will be implemented directly by the National Society of Argentina, Brazil, Chile (added through this revised Emergency Appeal), Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.

Despite the funding challenges due to the low donor response, as of April 2019, National Societies have reached 14,437 people with medical services and distributed more than 39,841 litres of water.

With this revised Appeal of 8,8 million Swiss francs, this Emergency Appeal currently has 5.4 million Swiss francs funding gap.

The IFRC kindly encourages increased donor support to this Emergency Appeal that will enable the target National Societies to continue to contribute to the humanitarian and recovery needs of the migrant population and host communities.

A. Situation analysis

A.1 Description of the emergency

The Americas region experiences diverse migration flows. These include northward flows towards North America, particularly from Central America and extra-regional migrants, as well as the currently largest flow from Venezuelans migrating to different countries in the continent. The current population movement in Latin American and the Caribbean can be characterized as slow onset and highly volatile due to the increasingly difficult conditions in the countries of origin. As of 20 May 2019 more, than 3.7 million people have emigrated from Venezuela, with 3 million people being hosted in Latin America and Caribbean countries. Over 5,000 Venezuelan nationals daily cross the different borders in the sub region.

Projections estimate that by December 2019, 5.6 million people (or 1 out of 4 Venezuelans) will have emigrated from the country. This is the largest migration from a single country in the region in recent history. As the numbers continue to rise, so do the needs of migrants and host communities.

Furthermore, the region experiences extra-regional migrant flows, particularly from the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. Migrants are a vulnerable segment of the population, as they are exposed to human trafficking, abuse, exploitation and violence. Extraregional migrants, versus regional migrants, can experience even more acute situations of vulnerabilities due to challenges to obtain regular migration status (and subsequently protected work), along with language and cultural barriers. Regardless of their country of origin, the migrant flows indicate the use of the same routes.

The regional scope of this emergency requires a regional coordinated response. The attention and services migrants receive in one country may not necessarily be the same in another. The type of services they can access, and the quality of such services can rapidly change.