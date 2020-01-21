Americas: Population Movement - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDR42004, Revision no. 3

This revised Regional Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 12.5 million Swiss francs, (increased from 8.8 million Swiss francs) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support nine National Societies’ (NS) continued delivery of humanitarian support to the steadily increasing population movement in the Americas. This revised Appeal aims at supporting Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay NSs to deliver assistance and support to at least 455,900 people for 27 months. It coordinates interventions with in-country partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Partner National Societies active in the region (the Movement). This revised Appeal results in a funding gap of 5.3 million Swiss francs.

The planned response reflects the current situation, using available information about the evolving situation in each country and at the regional level. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

From January 2015 onwards: The estimated number of migrants who crossed from Venezuela into Colombia increases from 700,000 to more than 1,600,000.

March 2018: The IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal (MDRCO014) for 2.2 million Swiss francs to assist 120,000 people for 12 months in Colombia.

June 2018: 91,590 Swiss francs from the DREF are allocated for the facilitation of the regional deployment of global surge for a regional multidisciplinary needs assessment.

September 2018: The IFRC launches a Regional Emergency Appeal for 7.5 million Swiss francs to deliver assistance to up to 200,000 people.

November 2018: The IFRC issues revised Regional Emergency Appeal no. 1 for 8 million Swiss francs to deliver assistance for up to 283,000 people.

December 2018: 3.3 million Venezuelan migrants had left the country, continuing an upward trend, which estimates more than 5 million will have left by the end of 2019.

5 April 2019: Six-month report issued.

29 May 2019: IFRC issues a revised Regional Emergency Appeal for 8.8 million Swiss francs to reach at least 320,000 people and extended the timeframe until 28 February 2020.

15 November 2019: Twelve-month update issued.

January 2020: IFRC issues a revised Regional Emergency Appeal for 12.5 million Swiss francs to reach at least 455,900 people and extends the timeframe until 31 December 2020.

New aspects of this revised emergency appeal include: