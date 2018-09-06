Americas: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal n° MDR42004

This Regional Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 7.4 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support National Societies on the scaling up of their response to the increasing population movement in the Americas, supporting initially Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay to deliver assistance to 200,000 people (including host communities) for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas: shelter, livelihoods and basic need, health, water and sanitation, protection, gender and inclusion (PGI) and migration.

The Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

From January 2015 onwards: Estimated from 700,000 to more than 1,600,000 the number of increase migrants who crossed from Venezuela in Colombia.

March 2018: The IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal (MDRCO014) for Colombia for 2.2 million Swiss francs to assist 120,000 people for 12 months.

April 2018: The IFRC issues revised Emergency Appeal no. 1 for Colombia seeking 2.5 million Swiss francs to assist 120,000 people (including an increased funding requirements to expand coverage of Protection and Migration activities).

May/June 2018: 91,590 Swiss francs from the DREF fund is allocated for the facilitation of the regional deployment of global surge for a regional multi-disciplinary needs assessment.

July 2018: The IFRC issues revised Emergency Appeal for Colombia no. 2 seeking 4.8 million Swiss francs to assist 120,000 people, including a scale up of health services and livelihoods activities, and launches, as a part of the regional response plan, a DREF operation in Ecuador to assist 3,000 people for 3 months with an allocation of 150,646 Swiss francs for the provision of key services, including basic health and water and sanitation.

September 2018: Based on the evolving nature of the situation and the need for coordinated support, the Regional Emergency Appeal is launched for 7.4 million Swiss francs to deliver assistance for up to 200,000 people

The appeal focuses on the areas experiencing the highest population flows. Based on the evolution of the situation, the support may expand to other countries through a revision of the Regional Emergency Appeal (EA).

The current and unpredictable situation calls for robust and flexible regional coordination and support of the various country responses. This EA is aligned with the Toluca Declaration for Migration (TDM), which was adopted in November 2016 by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and established the Movement’s regional priorities for the response to the humanitarian needs of migrants in the Americas.

This Appeal is supported and complemented by country-based emergency plans of action (EPoAs). The planned response reflects the current situation and the available secondary data at this time of the evolving situation, and it will be adjusted based on further developments and continuous assessments.