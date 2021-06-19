Actividades del CIDR en Venezuela

In 2021, the ICRC continues its humanitarian action in Venezuela to respond to the most urgent needs of communities affected by armed violence, redoubling its efforts to continue with prevention measures against COVID-19, without neglecting existing programs. and in compliance with its principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. In the country, the organization carries out its activities in full transparency with the authorities and members of civil society and in collaboration with the Movement's partners: the Venezuelan Red Cross (CRV) and the International Federation of Red Cross and National Societies. Red Crescent (IFRC).