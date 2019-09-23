3 things to know on Venezuela's humanitarian situation
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Report
Published on 23 Sep 2019 — View Original
The United Nations and our humanitarian partners estimate that there are some 7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Venezuela, including 3.2 million children, 2.3 million adults and 1.5 million elderly women and men.
