28 Regional NGOs Request Participation in Rio Treaty Meeting on Venezuela

On December 3, representatives of governments from across the Americas will meet in Bogota, Colombia to discuss how to address Venezuela’s crisis in the framework of the Organ of Consultation of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR). But while 19 countries from across the hemisphere are members of the TIAR, there has been no invitation to regional civil society to share concerns and provide expertise to official counterparts.

**For this reason 28 leading civil society organizations in Venezuela and other countries in the hemisphere have signed a letter (view here for English, and here for Spanish) asking our respective governments to adhere to Organization of American States (OAS) norms regarding civil society participation in the course of meetings of the Organ of Consultation. While our petition to participate in the December 3 meeting has been denied, we respectfully request that regional governments include civil society in future meetings in the TIAR mechanism. **

The 28 signing organizations are asking our respective governments to support our request to provide a platform in the upcoming TIAR meeting in which civil society organizations may present information on relevant aspects of Venezuela’s crisis and the appropriate international response. In particular, we request space to recommend that in their efforts to resolve the Venezuelan crisis, regional governments: