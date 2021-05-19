2021 UNFPA Humanitarian Response in Venezuela

By the end of 2020, UNFPA had reached more than 460,000 vulnerable people in Venezuela with roughly 28% of the resources needed. Today, women and girls' necessities are on the rise and the lack of financial support threatens UNFPA’s operations to address them, while the protracted crisis deepens in conjunction with the impacts of human mobility and the COVID-19.

For this reason, UNFPA is calling for greater international support to fulfill the financial need of $26.7 million urgently, and save the lives and protect the rights of one million people. The funds will be used to guarantee lifesaving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and multi-sectoral response to gender-based violence (GBV).

We invite you to know the 2021 UNFPA Humanitarian Plan in Venezuela.