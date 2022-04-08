2021 Annual Report: Hope without Borders, Venezuela Migration Crisis Response

This is the 2021 Annual Report for the Venezuela Crisis 7-Country Regional Response. It details our programme impact from January to December, 2021 in Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Bolivia.

In calendar year 2021, World Vision reached nearly 605,000 people affected by the crisis in Venezuela. This includes nearly 290,000 people through food-security and nutrition programming and more than 93,000 people through multipurpose cash assistance.

Cumulatively, since January 2019, we have reached more than 1.3 million people with some form of assistance.

See attached for the full report.