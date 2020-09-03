115 Venezuelan organizations and individuals to the U.S. government: Don’t cut off diesel to Venezuela

The Honorable Michael R. Pompeo

Secretary of State

U.S. Department of State

2201 C Street NW

Washington, D.C., 20230

The Honorable Steven T. Mnuchin

Secretary of the Treasury

U.S. Department of the Treasury

1500 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C., 20220

Dear Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Mnuchin:

We, a group of individuals and organizations in Venezuela and the United States, are writing in reference to recent press reports that the U.S. government is planning to end exemptions to sanctions on fuel transactions with Venezuela as early as October 2020. If this is true, we are alarmed by the fact that this new measure would target diesel swaps with companies in Europe and Asia, which account for nearly 80 percent of crude shipments leaving Venezuela.

This decision would have devastating consequences for the population. In Venezuela, diesel is primarily used for power generation and bulk cargo transport—including food, medicine, and humanitarian supplies. Cutting off access to diesel in the country could worsen living conditions for millions of Venezuelans dependent on this supply chain. We ask that you consider the following:

Among other things, diesel is used by the backup electric generators which are employed in almost all private clinics and some public hospitals in the country, including the generators that were sent as part of some of the first shipments of humanitarian aid by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. With less diesel, these health centers could see their activities paralyzed, in the middle of a health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, 85% of private vehicular diesel consumption in Venezuela was used for cargo transport and 15% was used to transport passengers. More than 70% of the Venezuelan population depends on public transport to buy food and medicine. If there is no diesel, the mobility of those with lower resources will be the most affected.

Heavy trucks depend on diesel to transport supplies from ports and airports to cities, as well as to transport live animals such as pigs, chickens, and cattle to industrial slaughterhouses. If there is no diesel, there could be a stoppage of freight transport that would impact the movement of supplies that are essential to the survival of millions of Venezuelan families.

Electric power in Venezuela today is generated from hydroelectricity and thermal sources. The latter is largely from natural gas (methane) and liquid fuels such as fuel oil and diesel. Fuel oil plants in Venezuela have stopped generating electricity, which is why the generation of electricity by thermal sources in Venezuela currently depends exclusively on diesel.

Electric power generation plants in the Llanos, Amazonas, and Los Andes regions do not have access to PDVSA's natural gas network. If they cannot run on diesel, these areas of the country will depend exclusively on the electric power generated in the Guri Hydroelectric Dam, which would produce greater demand on transmission lines, resulting in increased electricity rationing.

Faced with an abrupt production shutdown, the supply of gas to the electricity sector at Corpoelec power plants throughout the country would be put at risk. Another affected area would be the supply of methane gas to residential consumers. This measure will affect the gas used by 7% of urban residents. At the same time, it would cause a drop in the production of natural gas, affecting the production of the propane that is used for cooking gas cylinders. To date, local production only supplies 25% of the market. A larger drop in supply would be even more serious for the most vulnerable population, who depend on this for food preparation.

Venezuelans today are already suffering the consequences of the U.S. government’s explicit efforts to limit gasoline supplies to the country.

Of course the decline in oil production, as well as shortages of fuel, food, and medicine in Venezuela, predate U.S. sanctions. Through years of corruption and mismanagement, the Maduro regime has overseen an economic disaster, including a collapse in the refining capacity that once supplied the domestic market. But these conditions have been undeniably aggravated by the announcement of oil sanctions in January 2019, as well as their subsequent tightening.

Meanwhile, a solution to the crisis remains out of sight while the political and military elite in the regime appear unaffected by these broad economic sanctions. To the contrary, Maduro and those around him seem to be more firmly entrenched than before.

In light of these reflections, it is important to bear in mind the recommendations of High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who has called for easing the broad economic sanctions against Venezuela so that “more resources could be allocated to treating and preventing the epidemic.” We urge the US government to renew its commitment to a democratic and negotiated transition in Venezuela, as well as to support mechanisms that improve the living conditions of the Venezuelan people and, by extension, their capacity to mobilize and demand a solution to the crisis. For this reason it is necessary to continue granting exceptions to oil sanctions that allow the exchange of diesel for crude oil—in order to avoid the serious consequences that these actions could have in terms of deepening human suffering on the ground in the middle of a humanitarian emergency aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signatories:

Organizations

Acción Solidaria A.C. Radar de los Barrios AlertaVenezuela Asociación Venezolana de Servicios de Salud de Orientación Cristiana (AVESSOC) Caracas Ciudad Plural Catia Posible Centro de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad Católica Andrés Bello (CDH-UCAB) Centro de Justicia y Paz (CEPAZ) Centro Gumilla Civilis Derechos Humanos Clima21 - Ambiente y Derechos Humanos Comité de Derechos Humanos de la Guajira Convive Frente Ecológico Universitario y Comunitario Cimarrón Fundacion Aguaclara Fundación de Lucha Contra el Cáncer de Mama (FUNCAMAMA) Gente de Soluciones, A.C. Instituto Venezolano de Ingeniería Tecnología y Manufactura Laboratorio de Paz Meals4Hope - Alimentando Esperanza Monitor Social A.C. Movimiento Ciudadano Dale Letra Observatorio Venezolano de la Salud Oil for Venezuela Oficina en Washington para Asuntos Latinoamericanos (WOLA) Programa Venezolano de Educación Acción en Derechos Humanos (PROVEA) Promoción, Educación y Defensa en Derechos Humanos (PROMEDEHUM) Pro Venezuela e.V. Red de Activismo e Investigación por la Convivencia (REACIN) Red por la Defensa al Trabajo, la Propiedad y la Constitución Reunificados ORG Revista SIC

Individuals