World Vision Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Harold: Post Distribution Monitoring Report, June 2020

Executive Summary

On 6 April 2020, Tropical Cyclone Harold crossed the archipelago of Vanuatu as a Category 5 storm with catastrophic winds and damage. 35% of the total population (approximately 100,000 people) of Vanuatu were estimated to be affected, including 53,000 severely affected. World Vision Vanuatu (WVV) responded, reaching more than 1,700 households and more than 7,500 beneficiaries with distributions of non-food items (NFIs).

In June 2020, WVV carried out a Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) survey with 401 participants in 16 communities in Santo. Highlights of the findings include:

99% of people who received solar lights used them themselves;

98% of people who received hygiene kits used them themselves;

95% of people who received shelter toolkits used them themselves;

All other items also had a high usage rate, including blankets (91%), jerry cans (91%), mosquito nets (87%), tarpaulins (84%), and water filters and buckets (84%);

People aged 60-80 years were the most likely age group to find the solar lights useful;

People aged 60-80 years were the most likely age group to find the shelter toolkits useful;

Tarpaulins were especially useful in households with disability;

Water filters and buckets were particularly useful for people with disability;

More women than men received and used the water filters and buckets;

More women than men received and used the jerry cans;

A higher proportion of people aged 18-24 years received and used jerry cans than other age groups;

92% of survey respondents said that the NFIs distributed by World Vision really met their needs;

96% of survey respondents were very happy with the way that WVV gave out the NFIs;

85% of survey respondents did not feel the distance that they had to travel to receive the NFIs was too big;

78% of survey respondents did not have to wait a long time to receive their items at the distribution points.

Several relatively small recommendations emerged from the survey:

Check kit contents before distribution Review kit contents against suggestions from this survey; consult communities about contents during "peacetime" Consider kit "structures" -- e.g. main kits, supplementary kits, community kits Restrict survey to over 18 years only

By and large the distribution of NFIs by WVV has been thorough, timely, efficient and according to beneficiaries, effective.