World Vision Vanuatu Relationship Education About Choices and Healing: REACH Gender and Protection Programming

World Vision Vanuatu’s Gender and Protection programming builds on our six years of work among Vanuatu communities and the trust relationships we have developed over time with community members and leaders to positively transform gender norms and foster safer, more inclusive communities.

Strategically working across multiple social levels and overlapping spheres of influence, World Vision’s REACH Program integrates both primary and secondary prevention activities that equip participants to form healthy, respectful relationships free from violence. World Vision is supported by the government of Australia, and the people of New Zealand to implement the REACH Program across communities in Espiritu Santo, Efate and Tanna.