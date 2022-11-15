Women and young people with disabilities: A needs assessment of sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender-based violence, and access to essential services - Vanuatu

Executive summary

Due to the limited implementation of the Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the national legal and policy frameworks on gender and disability rights, persons with disabilities living in Vanuatu experience extreme forms of marginalization and significant restrictions to their autonomy and self-determination. In particular, as this report reveals, they are prevented from fully realizing their sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and their rights to legal capacity and to be free of gender-based violence (GBV).

Women and young people with disabilities face high rates of GBV both within their families and in their communities. Marginalization and restrictions to personal autonomy also result in survivors with disabilities being unable to recognize and/or report GBV independently, a situation compounded by the lack of accessible information about GBV and available services, and persisting social attitudes that condone violence against women. Even when they decide to report, many GBV survivors with and without disabilities do not have access to the formal justice system, due to the extremely limited outreach of GBV services in rural and remote areas, the lack of adequate training among justice service providers on how to provide procedural accommodations and other support measures, and the lack of sign language interpreters and alternative forms of communication.

Although the State has committed to advancing SRHR for persons with disabilities, fully accessible and disability-inclusive sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services are still extremely scarce in Vanuatu. In particular, many women and young people with disabilities experience derogatory treatment from healthcare workers who are not adequately trained on how to provide these services. These attitudinal barriers—coupled with other physical and communication barriers—result in many persons with disabilities refraining from requesting SRH services. This situation is compounded for young persons with disabilities, many of whom lack access to alternative sources of information and services due to their exclusion from the education system, the delays in the implementation of the family life education curriculum, and the fact that SRHR is highly taboo in many families and communities.

When they do request SRH information and services, many women and young people with disabilities find that healthcare providers communicate directly with family members and support persons, including when obtaining informed consent for medications or procedures. Substitute decision-making results in harmful practices, such as forced sterilizations.