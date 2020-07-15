Water, Women and Disability Study - Surviving verses thriving

Summary

The Water, Women and Disability study carried out in Vanuatu's SANMA and TORBA Provinces highlights the isolation and stigma experienced by several interrelated vulnerable groups: women who menstruate, women and men with disabilities, and women and men who experience incontinence. Whilst the study focused on vulnerabilities of these groups in relation to WASH, the results also exposed the negative implications of exclusion on wellbeing and satisfaction with life overall. Furthermore, the study also identified examples of self-limitation, meaning that some participants felt they were not able to participate in life as much as they wanted to, often as a result of feeling like they were a burden on their families.