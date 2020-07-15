Water, Women and Disability Study - Incontinence

Summary

The Water, Women and Disability study found that in Vanuatu's SANMA and TORBA Provinces most people who experience incontinence do not talk to others about it, preferring to ‘manage’ as independently as possible. This is borne from shame, a fear of what others would say and think, because it is thought of as a normal part of ageing and because most people have never been asked about incontinence before. Findings from the study show that people with and without disabilities experiencing incontinence have significant limitations placed on their lives (both self-imposed and by carers) and adequate management measures are not readily available, further contributing to social isolation and stigma generated by the condition.