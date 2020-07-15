Water, Women and Disability Study - Access to water

Summary

The Water, Women and Disability study found that in Vanuatu's SANMA and TORBA Provinces access to reliable and safe water remains a challenge. People with disabilities, those that experience incontinence and menstruating women are particularly vulnerable to supply and access limitations which can contribute to adequate hygiene standards not being maintained and feelings of isolation and shame. As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated access to water is essential for good health and being able to practice simple hygiene behaviours like handwashing with soap.