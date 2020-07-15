Water, Women and Disability Study - Access to sanitation

Summary

The Water, Women and Disability study found that in Vanuatu's SANMA and TORBA Provinces there was low satisfaction with sanitation facilities recorded by both those with and without disabilities, with only half of all households having access to improved sanitation facilities (an improved sanitation facility is defined as one that hygienically separates human excreta from human contact). The distance and inaccessibility of latrines has a large impact on people with disabilities and those with incontinence issues, leading to alternative undignified solutions being found and limitations on individuals ability to participate in daily life occurring regularly.