Vanuatu, Volcano Yasur - Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF n° MDRVU009

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This DREF Operations Update no. 2 extends the operation timeframe by one month until 30 April 2022 to accommodate further shipment delays in the international procurement of replenishment items. These items are scheduled to arrive in Vanuatu in Mid-March but have been delayed until end of March. The items procured include 226 tarps, 807 hygiene kits, 1,616 jerry cans (10L) and will replenish stocks at VRCS headquarters and the Tafea branch.

A. Situation analysis

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) issued an update on 22 October 2021, indicating that the Yasur volcano alert was on Level 2 and activity had intensified to the level of major unrest. According to observations on the ground, Yasur volcano had emitted massive plumes of volcanic ash and gas from approximately 1400hrs till late. With this volcanic activity, the danger zone had increased to one km around the volcano cone, and the danger zone for life safety had moved to Danger Zone B (see a picture on scenario planning).

The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) was activated to monitor and report on the acid rain that occurred on 21 October 2021, followed by the heavy ashfall on 22 October 2021. Heavy rainfall caused a landslide to fall into the volcano's crater, triggering the eruption. There was ashfall towards the island's southeast, which consists of one Area Council. The southeast Tanna Area Council comprises 14 different tribes and has 30 communities.

The Yasur volcanic activity analysis was conducted on 28 October. The volcano monitoring system confirmed that Yasur volcano was at major unrest, with explosions accompanied by gas plumes and volcanic ash. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) was high. Depending on wind direction, villages near the volcano risked exposure to volcanic gases and/or ashfall impacts. Since October 2021, no further official updates from the Vanuatu authorities have been reported, but the needs of families affected by ashfall remained.