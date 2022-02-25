Vanuatu, Volcano Yasur - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRVU009

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This DREF Operations Update no. 1 extends the operation timeframe by one month until 31 March 2022 to accommodate international procurement of replenishment items. The items procured include 226 tarps, 807 hygiene kits, 1,616 jerry cans(10L) and will be replenished at VRCS headquarter and the Tafea Branch.

A. Situation analysis

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) issued an update on 22 October 2021, indicating that the Yasur volcano alert was on Level 21 and the activity had intensified to the level of major unrest.

According to observations on the ground, Yasur volcano had emitted massive plumes of volcanic ash and gas at approximately 1400hrs till late into the night. With this volcanic activity, the danger zone had increased to one km around the volcano cone, and the danger zone for life safety has moved to Danger Zone B (see a picture on scenario planning).

The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) was activated to monitor and report the acid rain that occurred on 21 October 2021, followed by the heavy ashfall on 22 October 2021. Heavy rainfall caused the landslide to fall into the volcano's crater, triggering the eruption. Ashfall fell towards the South East of the Island, which consists of one Area Council. The South East Tanna Area Council comprises 14 different tribes and has a total of 30 communities.

The Yasur volcanic activity analysis was conducted on 28 October. The volcano monitoring system confirmed that Yasur volcano remained at major unrest, with an ongoing explosion accompanied by gas plumes and volcanic ash. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) remained high. With that activity level, villages near the volcano were at high-risk exposure to volcanic gases and/or ashfall impacts, depending on wind direction. Since October 2021, No further official updates have been reported from the Vanuatu authorities, but the needs of families affected by ashfall remained.