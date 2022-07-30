Vanuatu: Volcano Yasur - Final Report, DREF Operation no. MDRVU009

GLIDE n° VO-2021-000174-VUT

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) issued an update on 22 October 2021, indicating that the Yasur volcano alert was on Level 21 and the activity had intensified to the level of major unrest. According to observations on the ground, Yasur volcano had emitted massive plumes of volcanic ash and gas from approximately 1400hrs till late into the night. With this volcanic activity, the danger zone had increased to one km around the volcano cone, and the danger zone for life safety has moved to Danger Zone B (see a picture on scenario planning).

The Provincial Emergency Operation Center (PEOC) was activated to monitor and report the acid rain that occurred on 21 October 2021, followed by the heavy ashfall on 22 October 2021. Heavy rainfall caused the landslide to fall into the volcano's crater, triggering the eruption. Ash fell towards the island's southeast, consisting of one Area Council. The southeast Tanna Area Council comprises 14 different tribes and has a total of 30 communities.

The Yasur volcanic activity analysis was conducted on 28 October. The volcano monitoring system confirmed that Yasur volcano remained at major unrest, with an ongoing explosion accompanied by gas plumes and volcanic ash. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) remained high. With that activity level, villages near the volcano were at high-risk exposure to volcanic gases and/or ashfall impacts, depending on wind direction. After October 2021, no further official updates were reported by the Vanuatu authorities. An estimate of 801 families were affected by the ashfall.