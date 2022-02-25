Vanuatu, Volcano Yasur - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRVU009

A. Situation analysis

Yasur volcano, located in Tanna island, a part of Tafea province, had emitted massive plumes of volcanic ashes and gas from around 14:00 on 22 October till late in the night, according to observations on the ground. Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) issued an update on the same date, indicating that Yasur volcano alert was on Level 2 and the activity had intensified to the level of major unrest. With this volcanic activity, the danger zone has increased to 1km around the volcano cone, and the danger zone for life safety is moved to Danger Zone B (See a picture on the scenario planning on page 4).

Some explosions remain intense. Volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and around the summit crater. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) remains high. With this current activity level, villages near the volcano risk exposure to volcanic gases and/or ashfall impacts, depending on wind direction. So far, there have been no further official updates from the Vanuatu authorities since October, but the needs of families affected by ashfall remain.