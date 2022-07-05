Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°6 - Vanua Lava Activity (July 5th 2022)

VANUA LAVA VOLCANO

13°80’S 167°47’E Summit 3021ft (921m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 1

Vanua Lava volcano is continuing in the level of low unrest. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

The Vanua Lava volcanic activity is continuing at the low unrest level, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 1. New scientific analyses suggest that the volcanic activity is likely to continue at this same level of minor unrest. Volcanic hazards remain on the volcanic cone and sulfur river (e.g. volcanic gases). Danger Zone for life safety is limited around the volcanic cone and the sulfur river.

Latest observations and satellite data confirm that there is no significant manifestation and the volcanic activity conditions remain stable. There is an ongoing presence of volcanic gases around the volcanic cone and around the sulfur river. Gas smell will continue while approaching these two areas.

The Volcanic Alert Level for Vanua Lava volcano has been at the Level 1 since 27th May 2016. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 1. Level 1 indicates ‘Minor level of unrest; Danger Zone is near the volcanic area and the sulfur river’ .

Vanua Lava volcano is one of the active volcano in Vanuatu and in contrast to other large volcanoes in the country, it does not contain a youthful summit caldera. A chain of small stratovolcanoes, oriented along a NNE-SSW line, gives the low-angle volcano an irregular profile. Historically, this volcano had low infrequent activity except in XIX (19) century with 3 moderate manifestations and in XX (20) century with 2.

All tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, and people from Vanua Lava Island and general public are reminded that due to the current volcanic activity, the danger zone remains at around the sulfur river and volcano area. In these areas, volcanic gases will always be expected. Visitors may expect impact of this gas while approaching these two areas.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided accordingly when necessary.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.