Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°9 - Abrym Activity (15 December 2018)

AMBRYM VOLCANO

16°15’00”S 168°07’00”E Summit Elevation 4377ft (1334m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level:** Level 3**

**Ambrym volcano is in the minor eruption state. The Volcanic Alert Level is raised to Level 3 **.

Ambrym volcano is in the minor eruption state. The volcanic eruption is happening in the caldera area. The Danger Zone for life safety is limited at the **Danger Zone B which is about 2 km around Benbow and 4 km around Marum craters (including Maben-Mbwelesu, Niri-Mbwelesu and Mbwelesu) **(See Safety Map below).

Observations and seismic data analysis in 15th December 2018 confirm an intra-caldera flank eruption near Marum crater starting from 6:00am. The activity consists of ongoing lava flows and lava fountains with ash and gas emissions. People from Ambrym and neighboring islands may view volcanic ash and/or gas plumes and hear volcanic explosions. This is a small-scale eruption.

The Alert Level for Ambrym volcano has been at the Level 2 since 7 December 2017. The current activity show that Ambrym volcano is undergoing a small scale eruption. This is consistent with the Alert Level 3 activity. Level 3 indicates _‘Minor eruption; Danger is now at 2 km around Benbow and 4 km around Marum’ _. **The possibility that the Ambrym volcano activity escalate to the level of moderate eruption (Level 4) is low for now. **

Ambrym volcano is a very active volcano in Vanuatu with large caldera of 12 km in diameter and 2 active craters Marum and Benbow. The volcano has been active during historical time at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that have reached the coast. The larger events include eruptions in 1820, 1894, 1913 or 1929. Over the last seventy years, there are no extra-caldera eruptions. The eruption of 1988, 2015 and now are focused in the caldera.

All tourism agencies, local autorities, people of Ambrym and the general public are reminded not to access the Danger Zone B which is about 2 km radius from Benbow and 4 km from Marum. In this area volcanic ashes and gases may be unbearable. Villages of Ambrym may experience impacts of ash and gas plumes and acid rains, especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds direction **.

**See the safety map and visitors Fact-Sheet of Ambrym volcano at the website www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department continues to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as soon as necessary.

**Note **: « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the image.

_For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686 _.