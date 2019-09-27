Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°8 - Tanna Activity (26 September 2019)

TANNA VOLCANO

19°32’0”S 169°26’30”E Summit 1184ft (361m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Yasur volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2 .

The volcanic unrest continues at Yasur. The volcanic activity is likely to continue at similar level, consistent with Volcanic Alert Level 2. The danger zone remains at 395 m around the eruptive vents. The Danger Zone for life safety is limited in the Permanent Exclusion Zone (See Safety Map below).

Latest observations and analysis of seismic data recorded from the monitoring network confirm a continuous volcanic activity in the level of major unrest state and is confined in the crater. The activity consists of ongoing explosions. Some explosions remain strong and volcanic bombs may fall in and/or around the crater. Eruptive vents may emit volcanic gases and/or ash clouds. Gas will be continue to be smell while approaching the caldera and crater.

Alert Level for Yasur has been at the Level 2 since 18th October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates "Major Unrest; Danger Zone remains at 395 m around the eruptive vents" .

Yasur is the best known and most frequently visited of the Vanuatu volcanoes. It has been in more-or-less continuous Strombolian activity since Captain Cook observed ash eruptions in 1774. This type of activity may have continued since ages. The active cone is largely contained within the small Yenkahe caldera, and is one of the youngest Holocenes volcano (11 700 years to present) of Vanuatu.

All tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public are reminded that due to the current volcanic activity, the danger zone remains at the Permanent Exclusion Zone which is set about 395 m around the eruptive vents. In this area volcanic projectiles, ashes and gases will always be expected.

See the safety map and visitors Fact-Sheet of Yasur at the website www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources.

Villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect ash falls and volcanic gases, especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds.

The Department of Meteorology and Geohazards will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686 .