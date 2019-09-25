Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°8 - Ambae Activity (23 September 2019)

AMBAE VOLCANO

15°24’0”S 167°50’0”E Summit 4908ft (1496m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 1

Ambae volcano is now in the minor unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level is lowered from Level 2 to Level 1.

The current Ambae volcanic activity is now consistent with Volcanic Alert Level 1. New scientific analyses suggest three (3) possible scenarios as the future volcanic activity for Ambae, in the short-term. Thèse are:

1) Most likely; to continue at current unrest level.

This scenario (1) means that the Ambae volcano activity consist mainly of no obvious volcanic gas or ash from the eruptive vent inside Lake Voui (like it was in 2015). Volcanic hazards remain at the summit area and creeks (e.g. remobilization of remaining ash from 2017 and 2018). This scenario is most likely to happen.

2) Not very likely; activity to decline to remain at a lower unrest level.

This scenario (2) means that the Ambae volcano activity will become even lower than now. Volcanic hazards would be minor and contained inside Lake Voui like it was before 1991. This is considered as less likely as the volcano has just had the largest eruption after 400 years of quiescent and may still wake up again.

3) Not very likely; unrest activity to increase to a state of eruption.

This scenario (3) means that the Ambae volcano would undergo another eruptive phase and gases emission. This activity would consist of explosive activity with volcanic ashes and gases emission from the eruptive vent inside Lake Voui. The activity may impact communities on Ambae. Volcanic hazards would be like it was from 2017-2018. This scenario is not very likely to happen in the near future.

Although the volcanic activity has declined to low levels of volcanic unrest, some volcanic hazards do remain on Ambae Island. These are related to the presence of weak layers of volcanic ash remaining at the summit and elsewhere on the island. The danger zone at the summit remains at** 2 km radius from the 2017-2018 active vents**. This danger zone for life safety remains limited at the Danger Zone A (See Safety Map below). An additional danger zone is located within the area of flowing creeks during heavy rain.

The volcanic ashes that fell on Ambae during the 2017 and 2018 eruption will continue to influence the behaviour of streams and creeks when it rains. The creeks and streams can produce floods and carry debris (sands, gravel and boulders). The flow path of streams and creeks could change due to the flood debris. Landslide may also occur at some areas during heavy rain fall.

Latest field observations on 12th August 2019 and ongoing data analysis from the Ambae volcano monitoring system confirm that Ambae volcanic activity has declined and the volcanic activity conditions have become stable. There is no longer any significant manifestation of its volcanic activity and we now recognize the activity as minor unrest. There is no obvious emission of volcanic ashes or gases from the eruptive vent(s) of Lake Voui (like it was in 2017-18).

The Volcanic Alert Level for Ambae has been at Level 2 since 21st September 2018. Observations of the current activity are consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 1. Level 1 indicates ‘Minor unrest; Danger area remains at 2 km around the volcanic vents and within the area of flowing creeks’. Nevertheless, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warnings.

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active. A large-scale eruption about 400 years ago built a volcanic cone in the summit crater and that crater is now filled by Lake Voui; however, the modern active vent area is now within the volcanic cone that grew in 2017-2018. Historic activity is poorly known, but there is documented activity in 1530, 1670, 1870, 1915 and 1966. All documented activity has been from the summit crater (Lake Voui) except for the 1670 activity, which included a flank eruption producing lava flows at Ndui Ndui. The 2017-2018 eruption episode started in 1991, with eruptions in 1995, 2005, and 2016 leading to the 2017-2018 activity.

All tourism agencies, local authorities, people of Ambae and the general public are advised that the danger zone (Danger Zone A) remains at the summit about 2 km radius from the 2017-2018 active vents due to the presence of weak layers of volcanic ash remaining at the summit caldera and elsewhere. These weak layers can collapse at any time into the volcanic crater. In addition to the weak ash on the summit, the presence of remaining volcanic ashes elsewhere in the island (deposited during the eruption), can be moved by rainfall. The villages located near flowing creeks (dangerous flow zones) can continually expect changes in stream behavior and larger than normal flow rates during heavy rains. People of Ambae Island need to beware of the dangerous flows while approaching these creeks during heavy rains. More information about the volcanic hazards can be found on the website:

http://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/re...

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as available.