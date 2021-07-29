Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°7 - Tanna Activity (July 29th 2021)

TANNA VOLCANO

19°32’0”S 169°26’30”E Summit 1184ft (361m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Yasur volcano activity is continuing in the Level of major unrest state. The volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

New observations on the ground suggest that the Yasur volcanic activity emits plumes of volcanic gases and/or ash. With this current activity with presence of volcanic gases and/or volcanic ash around the summit crater,** the danger zone remains at 600 meter around the volcanic cone**. The danger zone for life safety is limited in the Danger Zone A (See Yasur caldera safety map below).

Analysis of the latest Yasur seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirms that Yasur volcano activity remains in the level of major unrest state. The activity consists of ongoing explosions with gas plumes and/or volcanic ash. Some explosions remains intensified and volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and/or around the summit crater.

The Yasur Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) has been at the Level 2 since 18th October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 2. Level 2 indicates ‘ Major level of unrest; Danger zone remains at 600 m around the volcanic cone ’. With this current volcanic activity, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Yasur is well known and most frequently visited of the Vanuatu volcanoes. It has been in more-or-less continuous Strombolian activity since Captain Cook observed ash eruptions in 1774. This type of activity may have continued since ages. The active cone is largely contained within the small Yenkahe caldera, and is one of the youngest Holocenes volcano (11 700 years to present) of Vanuatu.

Advice to all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public that with this current activity and the presence of volcanic gases and/or ash plumes around the crater, the danger zone (Danger Zone A) remains at 600 meter around the volcanic cone. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) remains high. With this current level of activity, villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gases and/or ash falls impact, especially those exposed to wind direction.

More information about the volcanic hazards can be found on the website: https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources.

The Department of Meteorology and Geohazards will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.