25 Jul 2019

Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°7 - Lopevi Activity (25 July 2019)

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original

LOPEVI VOLCANO
16°30’23”S 169°20’18”E Summit 4635ft (1413m)
Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Lopevi volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

Lopevi volcano activity is unstable in the major unrest state. With the current state, the volcanic activity is likely to increase at any time but it could also remain at the same level for a longtime. The Danger Zone for life safety is limited to on the island.

Current observations and analysis of seismic recorded from the monitoring network confirm a continuing high unrest volcanic activity in Level 2. The activity continues to occur in the active craters near the summit crater and consists of ongoing emissions of steam and other gases.

In the past, small or short-lived eruptions have followed volcanic unrest at Lopevi. The chance for an eruptive phase to follow the current volcanic unrest, like in January 2017, is likely.

The Lopevi Alert Level (VAL) has been at Level 2 since 23 September 2017. The current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates "Major Unrest;Major Unrest; Danger Zone remains around the Lopevi island" .

Lopevi is one of several frequently active volcanoes in Vanuatu. Ash producing eruptions can occurred every 3-10 years. The volcano has been active during historical time at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that reached the coast. Historical eruptions date back to the mid-19th century. The island was evacuated following major eruptions in 1939 and 1960. Only a family tries to live on this island these days.

This is a reminder that all visitors to Lopevi may be affected by the volcanic unrest. It’s very important that authorities, communities, villages from the islands of Paama and Epi take this information into consideration.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcanic activity. More information will be provided as available.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686 .

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.